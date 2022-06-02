Long lines have formed at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo since Seoul began issuing tourist visas on Wednesday, with hundreds of Japan residents descending on the diplomatic facility. Inbound tourism had been suspended since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago.
The embassy only started issuing tourist visas from Wednesday, although it had accepted applications before then, causing a throng of applicants to visit its visa section. To avoid congestion, the embassy limited the number of applications it will accept to 150 and handed out that number of tickets to the first people in line on Thursday.
