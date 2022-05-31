The Sapporo District Court on Tuesday ordered a nuclear power plant in Hokkaido to remain halted in response to a request by over 1,000 plaintiffs concerned about safety, in a rare decision issued while an operator was seeking permission from authorities for a restart.

The court ruled that Hokkaido Electric Power Co. should not resume operations at all three reactors at its Tomari Nuclear Power Plant west of Sapporo.

All three reactors had been taken offline for regular inspections by May 2012 and remain idled, with the utility undergoing screening by the Nuclear Regulation Authority to restart them under tighter rules introduced after the 2011 Fukushima crisis.

Plaintiffs celebrate after the ruling on Tuesday. | KYODO

The plaintiffs argued there are active faults near the Tomari plant and in the nearby sea — and that the operator could be underestimating the size of potential earthquakes when designing the reactors’ quake resistance.

They claimed soil liquefaction could occur around seawalls near the plant in the event of an earthquake and that the utility has not taken sufficient measures to protect against tsunami.

The power company countered that there are no active faults around the nuclear complex or in the nearby sea, and that the possibility of soil liquefaction is low.