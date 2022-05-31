  • Haneda Airport in Tokyo on May 24. When the COVID-19 situation escalated in 2020, many countries closed their borders, meaning that foreign students, foreign technical interns and other non-Japanese planning to return home from Japan could no longer do so. | KYODO
Japan will from the end of June wind down the issuance of special residence permits to those who are unable to go back home due to COVID-19 border restrictions imposed by their home countries, the Immigration Services Agency (ISA) said Tuesday.

When the COVID-19 situation escalated in 2020, many countries closed their borders, meaning foreign students, foreign technical interns and other non-Japanese planning to return home from Japan could no longer do so.

