If there is one thing that Japan did well to boost its lackluster economy prior to the pandemic, it would be growing inbound tourism.
Up until 2019, the country saw record numbers of foreign tourists annually for seven straight years.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.