  • People entering a shareholders meeting in Tokyo on Thursday | KYODO
    People entering a shareholders meeting in Tokyo on Thursday | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japanese companies are increasingly scrapping their shareholder benefit programs, amid discontent among foreign investors who cannot enjoy the benefits.

Many companies had previously made efforts to come up with creative benefits to attract individual investors, who are seen as likely to hold onto their shares for a long time.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,