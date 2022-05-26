  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida departs after a news conference following the 'Quad' leaders meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on Tuesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that keeping a dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping is important in maintaining “constructive” bilateral ties and cooperative relations despite persisting challenges between the neighbors.

Speaking in a parliamentary session, however, Kishida said no specific date has been fixed for his summit meeting with Xi. No in-person talks have been held since Kishida became prime minister last October.

