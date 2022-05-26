With the conflict in Ukraine extending into a fourth month, the knock-on effects of an international embargo on Russian energy exports are being felt across the globe. In Japan, where energy security is of increasing concern, one such effect is a shifting of the sands surrounding the nation’s nuclear power debate.

The public has been largely opposed to nuclear power since March 2011, when a devastating earthquake and tsunami off Japan’s northeast coast led to one of the worst nuclear disasters the world has seen. However, recent polls suggest that public attitudes may be changing as the global energy crunch pushes consumer prices skyward.