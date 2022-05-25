SYDNEY – China will seek a regionwide deal with almost a dozen Pacific islands covering policing, security and data communications cooperation when Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosts a meeting in Fiji next week, documents seen by Reuters show.
A draft communique and five-year action plan sent by Beijing to 10 Pacific islands ahead of a foreign ministers meeting on May 30 has prompted pushback from at least one of the invited nations, which says it showed China’s intent to control the region and “threatens regional stability.”
