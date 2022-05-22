  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks as U.S. leader Joe Biden visits the Air Operations Center at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Seoul – U.S. President Joe Biden had a short message for North Korea’s Kim Jong Un: “Hello. Period.” he told reporters Sunday in Seoul, before heading to Japan for the second leg of his Asia trip that has been overshadowed by fears of a long-range missile or nuclear test by Pyongyang.

Biden is leaving South Korea, after spending two days with newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol, with the pair discussing possibly expanding joint military exercises to counter Kim Jong Un’s saber-rattling.

