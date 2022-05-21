  • Ukrainian students take part in a cultural event in Fukuoka on Tuesday. | KYODO
The number of evacuees from Ukraine to Japan since Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country began in late February reached 1,000 on Saturday, immigration authorities said.

Japan, which traditionally recognizes only around 1% of refugee applications, has so far been accepting evacuees from Ukraine under a special measure, without granting them refugee status.

