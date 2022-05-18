The Japanese and British governments have resolved the primary jurisdiction issue in talks to conclude a reciprocal access agreement (RAA) that stipulates the legal status of Self-Defense Forces personnel and British troops while in each other’s territory, it was learned Tuesday.

The two governments have agreed to grant the primary jurisdiction to the country sending troops to the other over crimes committed by troops in the recipient country if they are on duty or the crimes inflict damage only on the country sending the troops, informed sources said.