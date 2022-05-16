  • More Japanese companies are shifting operations out of China, Southeast Asia and Russia, and the move to build new plants in their home country is fueling demand for steel used in construction. | BLOOMBERG
Japanese manufacturers are increasingly looking to move offshore operations to their home market, according to a Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co. executive.

The rapidly weakening yen, global supply-chain constraints, geopolitical risks and shifting wages patterns are prompting the switch, Kiyoshi Imamura, a managing director of the steelmaker, said in a recent interview in Tokyo.

