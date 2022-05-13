Seihan Nakazato wants the missile trucks on the base next to his melon farm to leave, but few others on Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture, he complains, are demanding that the Self-Defense Forces remove such weapons, which he says would make them a target for China.

“We are a small community and there are lots of complicated relationships,” said Nakazato, 68, standing next to one of the greenhouses he worries could be bombed. “Some islanders do work for the base and others have relatives in the military.”