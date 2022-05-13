The government is increasingly facing calls to review its request for the public to wear masks even outdoors in principle to prevent infection with the coronavirus.
Such calls have grown following progress in COVID-19 vaccinations in the country and increasing moves abroad to allow people to take off their masks.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.