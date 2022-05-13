Kofu, Yamanashi Pref. – A human skull fragment recently found near a Yamanashi campsite is likely to belong to a relative of a woman whose daughter went missing from the area in 2019, police said Thursday.
To examine the skull fragment, the Yamanashi police employed a method called mitochondrial DNA testing that looks into the subject’s maternal blood relations.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.