  • Tokyo's Haneda Airport late last month at the start of the Golden Week holiday period. | KYODO
    Tokyo's Haneda Airport late last month at the start of the Golden Week holiday period. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan’s government is arranging to double the cap on arrivals from overseas to 20,000 people per day in June, government sources said Wednesday.

The relaxation of the cap is expected to go ahead following an examination of airport quarantine infrastructure and the coronavirus situation in the country after the Golden Week holidays, which ended Sunday.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,