Japan’s government is arranging to double the cap on arrivals from overseas to 20,000 people per day in June, government sources said Wednesday.
The relaxation of the cap is expected to go ahead following an examination of airport quarantine infrastructure and the coronavirus situation in the country after the Golden Week holidays, which ended Sunday.
