Twitter Inc. was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former U.S. President Donald Trump off its service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.
“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said Tuesday at a Financial Times conference. “Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.