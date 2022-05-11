Twitter Inc. was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former U.S. President Donald Trump off its service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.

“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said Tuesday at a Financial Times conference. “Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”