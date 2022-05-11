  • Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter Inc., has said that the company's permanent ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump was foolish and he pans to allow him back on the platform. | REUTERS
    Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter Inc., has said that the company's permanent ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump was foolish and he pans to allow him back on the platform. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Twitter Inc. was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former U.S. President Donald Trump off its service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.

“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said Tuesday at a Financial Times conference. “Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,