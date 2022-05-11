All seven of Japan’s major trading houses logged record group net profits in fiscal 2021, aided partly by rising resources prices.
But their earnings reports for the year to March, released by Tuesday, also showed the firms suffering losses from operations related to Russia.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.