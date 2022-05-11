  • Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
COLOMBO – Protesters and a key trade group in Sri Lanka called for a new government to take control of the crisis-hit country on Tuesday while the president asked for calm following clashes that claimed eight lives and prompted his brother to quit as prime minister.

Sri Lanka has been suffering its worst economic crisis in history, with a severe shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports, including drugs and fuel.

