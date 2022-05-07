Now that remote working is widespread across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies in Japan are now taking steps to accommodate a diverse range of working styles.

Firms are adopting measures such as abolishing employee transfers in principle and allowing workers to live anywhere in the country in an effort to attract talent.

Yahoo Japan Corp. last month started allowing employees to live anywhere in Japan, eliminating the requirement to live close enough to commute to the office by 11 a.m. if requested.

The Z Holdings Corp. unit made it possible for staff to commute by airplane and express train, covering up to ¥150,000 ($1,149) per month in commuting expenses.

“We want to continue such systems so that employees can select places where they can perform at their best, such as their homes or the office,” Yahoo Chief Conditioning Officer Takayasu Yukawa said, noting that some employees prefer to work at the office due to specific circumstances at home.

In order to improve working conditions, the company set up chairs with adjustable backrests near windows with nice views at its head office. The seats have become popular among employees.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. plans to abolish transfers of employees to other offices in principle. The move covers about 200,000 employees in Japan, and the firm plans to allow them to work at any of the roughly 400 satellite offices in the country.

“We need to consider ways to hire and allocate workers, such as hiring people to fill positions in their local regions,” Ikuro Yoshioka, head of human resources at NTT, said.

Some companies are moving their head offices to regional areas. For example, Nihon Michelin Tire Co., the Japanese arm of French tire giant Michelin, plans to move its head office from Tokyo to its research and development base in the city of Ota in Gunma Prefecture, northwest of the capital, in the summer of 2023.

“Productivity has gone up thanks to teleworking,” Nihon Michelin CEO Gen Sudo said. The company is in talks with its employees about minimizing the rules on coming to the office.

“Talented people tend to be attracted to companies with many work style options,” Yutaka Okada, a senior researcher at Mizuho Research & Technologies Ltd., said, suggesting that moves to implement flexible working environments will continue.