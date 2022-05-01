An Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport plane left the Iruma base in Saitama Prefecture on Sunday to transport relief supplies to Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion.

The transporter is the first plane to operate on the mission. It will pick up humanitarian relief supplies in the United Arab Emirates and bring the items to Poland.

Japan will conduct the mission under its law on cooperation with U.N. peacekeeping operations, in response to a request from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

This is the sixth time that SDF aircraft have transported goods as part of international humanitarian relief activity and the first occasion since 2003, when assistance was extended to displaced Iraqis.

SDF aircraft will transport supplies once a week until the end of June, delivering the UNHCR’s supplies, such as blankets, sheets and kitchen sets, from the UAE to Poland and Romania, where many displaced Ukrainians are staying.