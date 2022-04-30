Tokyo confirmed 2,979 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a sharp drop from the 5,387 reported a week ago, as cases continue to fall in the capital and other major cities.

The seven-day average of new infections fell to 4,491.9 from 5,507.7 reported a week earlier, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. Eleven patients have serious symptoms, according to the Tokyo government, down from 12 the day before.

Elsewhere, Osaka Prefecture logged 1,114 new cases, down roughly 2,000 from a week earlier, along with one death.

Authorities remain concerned that infections could rebound during the busy Golden Week holiday period. While experts are suggesting its OK for people to take off their masks in certain outdoor settings, they are asking the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.