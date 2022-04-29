Germany is seeking closer ties with countries that share democratic values in the Asia-Pacific region, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday as he visited Japan, rather than top trading partner China, for his first official trip to the region.

"It is no coincidence that my first trip as chancellor to this region has led today here, to Tokyo," he said. "My trip is a clear political signal that Germany and the EU will continue and intensify their engagement in the Indo-Pacific region."

In a joint news conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida welcomed Germany's greater interest and involvement in the Indo-Pacific region and said the two countries will work together closely to deal with various challenges, including their response to China.

Kishida also underscored the two countries' rejection of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and warned of possible attempts, including in Asia, to move territorial boundaries by force.

In addition, they agreed to set up an intergovernmental panel to further beef up their security ties, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine poses new security challenges to the West. Kishida said that they confirmed plans to hold the panel's first meeting next year. The two leaders will be members of the panel.

The Ukraine war has highlighted Germany's energy reliance on Russia and is spurring Berlin to take security more into account in its foreign and trade policy and to strengthen ties with allies.

The first trip to Asia by Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, was to Communist-run China, which has refrained from criticizing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Merkel visited China twice as often as she did Japan, with German companies benefiting from booming Chinese economic growth.

Scholz's visit comes the same day that the German lower house of parliament overwhelmingly passed a petition for support to Ukraine that included a clause calling on his government to threaten China with sanctions if it seeks to circumvent restrictions on Russia or deliver weapons.

However, a member of the business delegation accompanying Scholz warned against reading too much into the decision not to visit China, given strict COVID-19 restrictions there.

Both Scholz and Kishida underscored their efforts to reduce their countries' dependence on Russian energy imports given the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

Asked about Russian threats to cut off gas deliveries to Europe, Scholz said: "Whether and what decision the Russian government takes in this situation, one can only speculate."

"One has to prepare for it and, as I said, we started that before the war broke out and we know what we have to do."

Scholz criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for clinging to the idea of a "forced peace" in Ukraine, which he said would not work, while Kishida raised the issue of Chinese territorial disputes.

"Change in the status quo by force is something that must be avoided not just in Europe but also in the Indo-Pacific, especially in East Asia," he said.

The two leaders also shared "serious concerns" over events in Hong Kong and human rights conditions in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, he said.

Scholz warned against a trend of deglobalization and protectionism which he said was "not an option, especially not for open, free trade nations like Germany and Japan."

"What we need instead is a different globalization, a cleverer globalization," he said.