Japan’s parliament on Thursday started deliberations on a set of bills aimed at cracking down on online libel and cyberbullying.

The current statutory penalty for acts of insult under the Penal Code is detention or a fine. One of the bills to revise the code calls for imposing up to one year in imprisonment with or without work, a fine of up to ¥300,000, detention or a fine.

The move to toughen the penalties for insult was triggered by the suicide in May 2020 of professional wrestler and reality show celebrity Hana Kimura, then 22, who was the target of online bullying.

The new form of imprisonment is set to be applied after the revised laws go into full force possibly in 2025.

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to amend the Civil Procedure Law to make all civil court procedures online.

The bill is expected to be enacted during the current parliament session, set to end in June, following further deliberations at the House of Councilors.