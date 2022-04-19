A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered West Japan Railway Co. to posthumously return ¥56 ($0.45) it had deducted from the pay of one of its train drivers over a one-minute delay in 2020.

While the Okayama District Court ruled that the pay cut by the Okayama branch of JR West was unjustified, it dismissed the man’s additional claim for ¥2.2 million in compensation for emotional distress.

According to the complaint, in June 2020 while on duty at JR Okayama Station, in western Japan, the man waited at the wrong platform for an empty train he was tasked with moving to the depot, causing the work to be completed two minutes late.

JR West originally deducted ¥85 from the man’s wages for the two-minute delay claiming he did not perform any labor during that time, but reduced it to one minute following advice from the Okayama labor standards inspection office.

The man in March 2021 sued his employer, claiming that the one minute was included in his working hours.

JR West had attempted to settle out of court, but was unsuccessful.

The man, who was in his 50s, died of an illness earlier in the year, according to a person familiar with the matter.