Tokyo reported 6,796 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by about 1,300 from last week, along with nine deaths.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,124 on Saturday, down from 7,552.9 a week ago, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 17, down three from the previous day.

Elsewhere, Okinawa Prefecture tallied 1,439 cases and one death. The case count was down from the 1,524 reported last Saturday in the prefecture, where new infections have been on the rise in recent weeks.

Nationwide on Friday, Japan confirmed 49,768 new COVID-19 cases, a decline of 2,175 from the previous Friday, along with 62 deaths.