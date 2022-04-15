Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. will raise the prices of its beloved chicken nugget snack “Kara-age Kun” for the first time since it was introduced in 1986.
The price of the five-pack nuggets, sold in a paper envelope with a toothpick and a chicken illustration that’s instantly recognizable to anyone in the country, will increase 10% to ¥238 ($1.88), tax inclusive, from May 31, the company said in a statement Friday. Prices of some other fried and processed foods will also be increased about 6%, it said.
While fried chicken offerings are popular draws at convenience stores, Lawson’s “Kara-age Kun” reached new heights of fame when a space-friendly version was taken to the International Space Station by astronaut Soichi Noguchi in 2020.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.