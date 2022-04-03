The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 7,899 new infection cases Sunday, up by 55 from a week before.

Nine new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the capital.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s own criteria decreased by one from Saturday to 31.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 7,630.3 as of Sunday, up from 6,466.6 week on week.

Elsewhere, Chiba Prefecture confirmed 3,303 cases and three deaths, Aichi Prefecture saw 2,088 cases and one death, and Hokkaido marked 1,845 cases and two deaths.

On Saturday, Japan reported 48,825 new cases, with the daily count growing by 1,496 from a week ago to extend its rising streak to an eighth day.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by 15 from Friday to 518, while 55 new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.