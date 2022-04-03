Nearly a half century after the 1972 return of Okinawa to Japan, an 84-year-old former teacher is continuing to demonstrate against U.S. military presence in the southernmost Japan prefecture, spurred on by his memories of a girl killed in a U.S. fighter crash.

Norio Iha witnessed firsthand the aftermath of a U.S. fighter jet crashing into Miyamori Elementary School in an Okinawa city — now called Uruma — on June 30, 1959, when Okinawa was under U.S. occupation. The incident killed 18 people, including 12 children.

Among the schoolchildren killed in the crash was the girl from Iha’s memory, who was in second grade at the school.

Iha was at a nearby office when he heard a loud explosion. He rushed to the crash site, which was full of black smoke and the smell of burning wood and gasoline.

An acquaintance handed Iha her daughter, whose body was pale and close to naked, as if the clothes had almost completely burned off. In a faint voice devoid of expression, the girl complained of pain, and he knew instinctively that she would not survive. She died shortly afterward at a hospital.

Meanwhile, her mother was running around the crash site, screaming that her other three children were still in the rubble.

After the crash, accidents and incidents related to the U.S. forces continued regularly in Okinawa, further fueling Iha’s hostility against them.

Also adding to Iha’s anger was a sense of envy over the affluence of U.S. military members.

Locals living in poverty near the bases could see families of U.S. military personnel enjoying a barbecue just on the other side of the fence.

“Okinawa is our home, but (ever since childhood) I haven’t felt like I could walk freely here,” he said.

However, he never vocalized such feelings because he knew that many people in his community depended on jobs serving the U.S. military bases to make a living.

Iha said that he was frustrated at how only Okinawa had to face tragedies like that fighter crash 63 years ago, despite all of Japan having gone through World War II.

At the same time, he also felt resigned about the difficulties facing Okinawa, saying that the local expression, “life is a treasure,” was just empty words.

His anger was also directed at the Japanese government’s inability to change the situation in Okinawa, which was forcibly cut off from the mainland after the war.

When Iha, who now lives in Okinawa’s Yomitan village, sees U.S. planes flying overhead, he sometimes wishes that they would fall from the sky, he admitted.

Although his feelings of resignation grew with age, Iha found his anger renewed in 2017, when a component from a U.S. helicopter fell onto the playground of an elementary school near the Marine Corps’ Futenma air station in the city of Ginowan in Okinawa. Later, an object believed to have fallen off of a U.S. aircraft was found on the roof of a nursery in the same city.

“This is exactly like the tragedy at Miyamori Elementary School,” he said, adding that “As long as the bases remain, tragedies will continue.”

Iha expressed his concern over the lack of interest in the U.S. base issue among Okinawa’s youth.

“I think young people are turning a blind eye to the status quo,” in which around 70% of U.S. bases in Japan are located in Okinawa, he said. “I hope they will be mindful of the sacrifices Okinawa is being forced to make, and uphold a society in which life is treasured.”