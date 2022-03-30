The number of food poisoning cases dropped to 717 in 2021, the lowest figure recorded in two decades, according to a report by the health ministry released Wednesday.

The ministry believes the remarkably low figure is due to improved hygiene management stemming from the plethora of measures introduced to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as well as shortened business hours at restaurants.

Last year, the total number of patients fell by 3,533 from the previous year to 11,080 — the lowest number in the last 20 years.

According to the health ministry, the number of outbreaks stood at 1,061 in 2019 and 887 in 2020, with the downward trend continuing throughout the pandemic.

However, ministry officials have been calling for caution in handling takeout meals given the number of cases of poisoning connected to such meals.

Seafood was the most common source of poisoning, with 225 cases, followed by 41 incidents caused by heat-and-serve meals using multiple ingredients such as croquettes and dumplings, 31 cases of meat poisoning and another 29 cases of poisoning from vegetables.

By place of poisoning, restaurants accounted for nearly 40% of the total, with 283 cases, while 106 incidents occurred at homes. Another 31 cases happened in nursing homes and adult day care centers, while another 10 having occurred at schools.

Fewer food poisoning cases occurred in the summer, when the government declared a state of emergency amid Japan’s fifth COVID-19 wave. More cases were recorded in November and December, after the request for shorter hours for restaurants was lifted.

As the government continued to request that people avoid outings, especially those in groups, many people kept buying or ordering prepared meals.

To address the problem, the health ministry has prepared leaflets urging restaurants to take precautions and introduce preventive measures aimed at customers purchasing takeout.

“I hope that customers will also be careful by, for example, eating the food as soon as possible after bringing it home,” said a ministry official investigating food poisoning cases.