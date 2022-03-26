Tokyo confirmed 7,440 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the daily count dropping by just four from the week before, as well as 18 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital fell to 6,274.9 from 7,822 a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria was 35, dropping by three compared to the day before from Friday to 38.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 47,470 new COVID-19 cases, down by 1,730 from a week before.

New deaths nationwide totaled 115, while the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients fell by 158 from Thursday to 733.