A young woman in Osaka Prefecture has appealed to the Supreme Court a high court ruling that her former high school’s rules and guidance forcing her to dye her brown hair black was legal.

The school, operated by the prefectural government, is one of many in Japan with a rule that students’ hair must be black.

The woman, who is now 22 years old, enrolled in the school in 2015 and was told by teachers roughly every four days to dye her hair black despite her explanations that she was born with brown hair. In September 2016, she began refusing to go to school.

The case came to light in 2017, sparking debate about invasive school rules across the nation. In the same year, the woman filed a damages suit against the prefectural government with Osaka District Court, claiming that she had suffered mental stress.

In February 2021, the district court ordered the prefectural government to pay ¥330,000 to the former student for actions by the school, such as removing her name from school rosters after she stopped attending.

But the court said that the school’s enforcement of the hair-related regulation did not go beyond the range of discretion given to it. The plaintiff took the case to Osaka High Court.

In a ruling last October, presiding Judge Kumiko Honda of the high court upheld the lower court decision, concluding that “a wide range of discretion must be permitted for school education in order to allow diversified educational guidance in line with individual and collective conditions.”

Following the legal action taken by the woman, the Osaka prefectural board of education made efforts for improvements, including a survey of rules at prefectural high schools in December 2017. The high school she attended reviewed its rules in July 2018.

But the board of education has stuck to its position that guidance on students’ hair was necessary. “We will meticulously explain the necessity in order to gain understanding from students’ parents,” an official said.

The lawsuit drew attention to school rules banning students from dyeing their hair. Banning brown hair is “unconstitutional” and the court rulings on the case include legal violations, the plaintiff’s lawyer said in reference to her appeal to the Supreme Court.

The problem in this case lies in the school’s “guidance that repeatedly demanded the woman dye her hair black rather than the rule itself,” said Kayoko Oshima, professor of Doshisha University, who is familiar with children’s rights at school. Even if the rule is rational, guidance to exercise it is not necessarily rational, according to the professor.

The demand for the former student to dye her natural brown hair black violates Article 13 of Japan’s Constitution, which stipulates people’s right to pursue happiness, because “it is the same as telling her to change a physical feature,” Oshima said.

In fact, Osaka High Court’s Honda said in her ruling that the hair-related guidance “may not necessarily be sufficiently effective in the context of the purpose of education” and that “ceaseless efforts” need to be made by those involved in education, who are granted a broad range of discretion, to examine how guidance should be and how it can be improved.

“It is difficult to govern schools’ wide-ranging discretion uniformly by law,” Oshima said. She said the focal point of the hearing at the highest court will be whether specific cases of guidance are taken up for review, noting that this would mean that educational discretion must be controlled by examining each school rule and each act of related guidance through court hearings.

