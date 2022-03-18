With Thursday marking three months since a deadly arson attack on an Osaka mental health clinic, those involved with the clinic have started to help people who were left unable to receive treatment there due to the incident.

A clinical psychotherapist who was working at the clinic and the younger sister of the head of the clinic, who was among the 26 people killed in the attack, are assisting former patients so that they can move on from the tragedy by helping them find closure and listening to and sharing their woes.

Ayano Hamauchi, the clinical psychotherapist, started in late January connecting former patients and counselors not harmed in the fire through Twitter.

Not only did the arson attack claim the lives of patients and counselors, but it also abruptly deprived other patients of the opportunity to receive counseling at the clinic.

Hamauchi said she decided to connect former patients to counselors, as she grew concerned that some patients were unable to accept what had happened when she saw Twitter posts wondering whether their counselors were safe.

She launched the service after obtaining approval from the bereaved family of the clinic head.

Hamauchi has received around 20 comments so far, including messages thanking counselors who lost their lives in the fire.

Some counselors have been able to directly reply to former patients’ inquiries because Hamauchi linked the two sides.

“I hope I can help people sort out their feelings and take a step forward,” she said.

An online platform was launched March 1 for former patients and others to communicate with one another.

Wanting to listen to and sympathize with people who, like her, are struggling, the younger sister of the 49-year-old late clinic head, joined those running the platform.

Touching on attack suspect Morio Tanimoto, who also died after the fire, she said during an online event, “I think my brother regrets not being able to help the suspect.”

Voicing her wish to lend a helping hand to former patients and others, she said, “A lot of people have their own troubles regardless of whether they have disabilities or suffer illnesses.

“I’m sure we can create a society where everyone helps each other.”