The approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet rose 6.8 percentage points from the previous month to 50.2% in March, an opinion survey showed Friday.

The disapproval rate fell 4.2 points to 21.1%. The proportion of respondents who said that they do not know came to 28.7%, down 2.5 points, according to the survey, conducted for four days through Monday.

The result is believed to reflect people’s support for the Kishida Cabinet’s hard-line stance against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24.

The proportion of respondents in support of the government’s sanctions against Moscow, introduced in cooperation with European countries and the United States, came to 72.7%. Meanwhile, 12.3% said they oppose the sanctions, and 14.9% answered neither or said they do not know.

On the government’s COVID-19 pandemic response, 42.9% of all respondents voiced approval, up from last month’s 38.9%, while the share of those who disapprove came to 35.1%, down from 37.9%.

Among respondents supporting the Kishida Cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 20.7% said there is no one else suitable to be prime minister, 10.5% said they have a favorable impression of the prime minister and 10.4% said they trust him.

Of those disapproving the Cabinet, 10.4% said that they do not have any hopes for Kishida, 7.6% said that he does not possess leadership skills and 5.6% said that they do not trust him.

Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party saw its support rate increase 0.7 point to 26.7%.

Support stood at 4.4% for Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, up 0.9 point, while that for the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fell 0.5 point to 4.3%.

Support came to 3.8% for Nippon Ishin no Kai, 1.6% for the Japanese Communist Party, 1.2% for the Democratic Party for the People, 0.6% for Reiwa Shinsengumi, 0.5% for the Social Democratic Party and 0.2% for NHK Jushinryo wo Shiharawanai Kokumin wo Mamoru To, a single-issue party critical of NHK.

The share of respondents with no particular party to support came to 54%, down 3.4 points.

The interview-based survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 or over. Valid responses came from 61.3%.