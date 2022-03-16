Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approached Japan about delivering an online speech to members of the country’s parliament, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The sources said the Ukrainian Embassy in Japan had conveyed to the Foreign Ministry that it would make the arrangements if Japan accepts the approach.

Local media reports said that the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are considering whether it is possible for him to deliver an online speech at the parliament. However, one obstacle to delivering such an address is that the Diet building lacks the necessary technology — including a large screen.

Zelenskyy delivered speeches remotely to the British Parliament on March 8 and the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday, calling on the two countries to increase sanctions pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime amid is ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Japan has strongly criticized Russia’s aggression, saying it has undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in violation of international law, and has joined Western allies and partners in slapping onerous sanctions on Moscow.

Tokyo has also provided bulletproof vests and other defense supplies to Ukraine, in a rare delivery of equipment by the Self-Defense Forces to a country under armed attack.

Besides the delivery of defense supplies, Japan has also begun taking in people fleeing from Ukraine.