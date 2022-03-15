As prolonged teleworking due to the coronavirus pandemic leaves remote workers feeling isolated, an increasing number of Japanese companies are using online services such as personal consultation software to look after their employees’ mental wellbeing.

Network technology company NTT Communications Corp., which currently has about 80% of its employees working remotely, has adopted specialized software to arrange online consultations between the workers and their superiors.

Using software provided by Kakeai Inc., a female worker in her 20s at NTT Communications, for instance, has a 30-minute discussion online with her boss every other week.

“It helps in dealing with day-to-day minor work problems,” she said.

Users of the software register topics they want to discuss with their superiors in advance, book an appointment and send in memos or other files if they wish.

As for those providing consultation, the software provides suggestions on likely advice to be sought and lets them input into memos and documents shared on the screen.

Kakeai has around 100 clients including Itochu Corp., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., NTT Docomo Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc.

“It can bridge communications gaps better than general-purpose online meeting systems,” said Hidetaka Honda, president of Kakeai.

A service provided by Lafool Inc. uses smartphones to measure employees’ stress levels by having them answer questionnaires periodically on a website set up for the purpose and gives access to video content offering advice from health care professionals.

About 850 firms have adopted Lafool’s online service, more than double the figure from the pre-pandemic period, according to the company.

In a survey of 120 personnel affairs managers conducted in September by corporate management journal Gekkan Soumu Inc., about 43% of them said the number of workers complaining of worsened physical or mental health increased during the pandemic, up 8 percentage points from a year earlier.

Feelings of isolation and a lack of communication was the most-cited reason for their deteriorated health, the survey showed.

There are companies that rely on technologies to analyze how employees operate their PCs or monitor their physical responses such as a pulse rate and eye-blinking frequency via a camera.

But Fumiko Kudo, visiting academic staff member at Osaka University Research Center on Ethical, Legal and Social Issues, warns that such monitoring methods could raise the issue of privacy violation.