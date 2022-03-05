  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un takes part in an event to plant trees with ruling party officials on Wednesday. | KCNA / VIA REUTERS
North Korea launched an apparent ballistic missile on Saturday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, as the nuclear-armed country continues an unprecedented pace of weapons tests this year.

The South Korean military also confirmed the test, saying the unidentified projectile had been launched eastward into the waterway separating the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

The test was the country’s ninth of the year.

