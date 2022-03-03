Tokyo confirmed 12,251 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, about 2,100 more than a week before, as the central government was set to extend quasi-emergency measures for the capital and more than a dozen other prefectures beyond their scheduled expiration on Sunday.
The number of severe cases in the capital rose by two from Wednesday to 70, while the number of new COVID-19 deaths was high at 28.
The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,342.4, compared to 12,509.1 a week earlier.
On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 72,646 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, down by about 7,700 from a week before.
There were 238 new COVID-19 deaths across the country on Wednesday. The number of severe cases fell by four from Tuesday to 1,452.
