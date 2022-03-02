Major trading houses Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. said Tuesday they will consult with the government to assess Shell PLC’s planned exit from its flagship oil and natural gas business in eastern Russia.

The British oil major said Monday it is exiting Sakhalin 2, its joint venture with Russian energy company Gazprom and a massive oil and gas project located on Sakhalin island, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Shell has a 27.5% stake in the project, while Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold 12.5% and 10%, respectively.

The project has been one of the main sources of natural gas supply to Japan. It can produce 9.6 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually, and about 60% of its production is shipped to Japan, according to Mitsubishi’s website.

The Japanese firms said they will analyze details of Shell’s decision and consider how to handle the situation with the government and related parties.

Shell’s move comes after its rival BP PLC said Sunday it will shed its stake in Russian oil company Rosneft.

“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens European security,” Shell’s chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

The Sakhalin 2 project, located off Russia’s northeastern coast, is huge — producing around 11.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, which is exported to major markets including China and Japan.

For Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, leaving the project deals a blow to its plans to supply gas to fast-growing markets in the coming decades.

Shell said the Russia exit will not affect its plans to switch to low-carbon and renewables energy.

The company also plans to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 Baltic gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which it helped finance as a part of a consortium of companies. Germany halted the project last week.

Shell will also exit the Salym Petroleum Development, another joint venture with Gazprom. Together, Salym and Sakhalin 2 contributed $700 million to Shell’s net earnings in 2021.

“Right decision by the Board of Shell to exit its Russian ventures,” wrote Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer for the Church of England Pensions Board, which invests in Shell, in a post on LinkedIn. “Following BP’s decision the focus is on those that have yet to take such a step,” Matthews said.

Other Western companies including global bank HSBC and AerCap, the world’s biggest aircraft leasing firm, have said they plan to exit Russia as Western governments ratchet up economic sanctions on Moscow.