Tokyo confirmed 11,813 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up 370 from a week before, as the nation continues to grapple with the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The number of new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the capital hit 32 on Tuesday, tying the record figure reported on Feb. 3 last year.
The number of severe cases in Tokyo dropped by one from Monday to 68. The seven-day average of new daily cases came to 11,312.7, compared to 14,003.3 a week earlier.
In Tokyo alone, the cumulative number of cases topped 1 million on Tuesday.
Across Japan, the cumulative number of cases surpassed 5 million on Monday, going up by 2 million in less than a month amid the sixth infection wave triggered by the spread of omicron variant.
After exceeding 1 million in August last year, the number hit 2 million just five months after that, on Jan. 20 this year. The figure reached 3 million on Feb. 3 and rose above 4 million on Feb. 15.
Daily new cases topped 100,000 for the first time on Feb. 5 during the sixth wave.
