The Japanese government and the Bank of Japan on Monday discussed crafting financial a sanction that will inflict “maximum costs” on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, a senior Finance Ministry official said.

A meeting was held after Tokyo decided to join efforts by other Group of Seven members to block some Russian banks from an integral international payment system known as SWIFT in response to Moscow’s aggression.

Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters that financial and monetary authorities “will work closely with the G7 nations and the international community to exact maximum cost on Russia.”

“We are coordinating details of the sanction to make it effective,” he said after also holding talks with U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo earlier in the day.

In their talks, the two countries “agreed to continue to work closely together to inflict severe costs on Russia for (its) unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Kanda said the Finance Ministry, Financial Services Agency and BOJ are ready to address any possible impact the step may have on Japanese financial markets.

Many market participants have been worried that excluding Russia from international transactions could further push up commodity prices, including crude oil, which are already on an upward trend.

“There are layers of factors that could impact the overall economy and markets. So we confirmed close coordination among the authorities to ensure that all possible measures can be taken for markets,” he said.

Kanda said G7 finance ministers and central bank governors are expected to meet Tuesday. According to World Bank President David Malpass, their online meeting will cover further aid to Ukraine.

“Right now, we have an instrument that is able to move quickly in the next few days if it’s needed and the circumstances go that way,” Malpass said in an interview with CBS, adding that the World Bank is working closely with the International Monetary Fund as well.