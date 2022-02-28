Japan’s factory output fell for a second straight month in January as supply shortages continued to hurt manufacturers, adding to concern that the economy could shrink this quarter as omicron restrictions weigh on activity and the Russian invasion of Ukraine clouds the outlook.

Production slipped 1.3% from the previous month, with falls at automakers and iron and steel manufacturers making the biggest contributions to the drop and driving output below year-earlier levels, the industry ministry data showed Monday. Economists had expected a decline of 0.7%.

A separate report by the ministry showed that retail sales also fell 1.9% in January from the previous month compared with economists’ forecast of a 1.2% decrease. The weakness in sales shows consumers were less willing to spend than expected amid the country’s biggest virus wave.

The continued decline in output suggests a further delay in Japan’s economic recovery with the outlook further clouded by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential fallout for global trade and commodities markets.

“The economy is losing momentum with omicron cooling consumer sentiment and supply chain disruptions persisting,” said economist Takeshi Minami at Norinchukin Research Institute. “The Ukraine situation may not have a direct impact on Japan’s economy, but further gains in energy prices can add to supply side crunches, especially if Japan needs to redirect some of its energy imports to the European Union.”

While the consensus among economists before Monday’s data was for Japan to eke out growth in the first three months of this year, the country is still lagging behind its peers in recovering pre-pandemic levels.

Further signs of a setback in momentum could spark calls for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to take more action to shore up growth ahead of an election in the summer.

Considering the fragile state of the economy and the still feeble strength of inflation, the Bank of Japan is also likely to stick with its stimulus measures, despite ongoing speculation it may consider adjusting policy as its global peers make hawkish moves.

Japan’s biggest automakers were forced to make production cuts in January due to supply constraints triggered in part by the spread of omicron at home and abroad, leading to a 17% drop in output from the car sector compared with December.

Separate figures show that Toyota Motor Corp.’s domestic output fell 32% in January from a year earlier as chip shortages and COVID-19 disruptions hampered Japan’s biggest car maker. Nissan Motor Co.’s production also fell by 25%.

While the omicron impact on supply chains should ease in the coming months and surveyed manufacturers said they expected production to rebound in February, the global impact on trade and sentiment of the Russian invasion has joined their list of concerns.

A first-quarter contraction in the economy would be driven by a fall in private consumption. The January retail sales figures showed that the sudden escalation of virus cases discouraged shoppers from spending, with clothing and accessories among the biggest fallers. The weak result suggests the hit to consumption from omicron could be larger than feared.

Policy makers will also be closely watching to see how Japan’s sharply rising energy costs are affecting consumers known for their deflationary mindset. Without a strong recovery in consumer spending this quarter, Goldman Sachs and UBS are among those who expect the economy to shrink.

The prime minister said Friday that he will ramp up support for households and businesses to mitigate the impact of surging oil prices. Some economists including Kazuma Maeda of Barclays see a good chance of Kishida unveiling another economic package before the election.

Still, omicron restrictions on activity may be hampering the implementation of existing stimulus measures from Kishida’s larger-than-expected economic package announced in November.