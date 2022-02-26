Seven of Japan’s 10 major electricity suppliers have said they will raise their household rates in April amid soaring prices for liquefied natural gas and coal used at thermal power plants.

Among the seven firms, Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co. will raise its standard household rate by ¥127 from March to ¥8,076, the steepest increase, it said Friday.

TEPCO Energy Partner Inc. plans a hike of ¥115 to ¥8,359 and Tohoku Electric Power Co. a ¥98 rise to ¥8,431.

On the other hand, Hokuriku Electric Power Co. , Kansai Electric Power Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Co. cannot implement household price hikes because their rates last month reached the upper limit set under the fuel price-linked calculation system.

The rates of Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Okinawa Electric Power Co. will hit the ceiling in April.

Meanwhile, all 10 power companies will raise rates for corporate customers.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled concerns over high costs to make not only electricity but gas.

“If resources prices remain high for a long period due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, its impact on electricity and gas rates will be inevitable,” an industry source said.

All the four major city gas suppliers of Tokyo Gas Co., Osaka Gas Co., Toho Gas Co. and Saibu Gas Co. will raise rates for the eighth month in a row in April.

