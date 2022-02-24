Snow-clearing accidents killed 45 people in the three months through January, emergency authorities said Thursday, with Japan’s snowy regions hit by heavier falls than usual this winter.

Many of the victims across 10 prefectures died after being buried by snow falling from the roofs of their homes, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Over 90% of the victims were over the age of 65, according to the agency.

Aomori Prefecture saw the highest number of deaths at 11, followed by Hokkaido at 10. Akita, Fukushima and Yamagata prefectures recorded three deaths each.

In Hokkaido, areas facing the Sea of Japan have seen heavier snow than usual this season, according to a local observatory.

Local police have urged people to stay away from the eaves of their houses, and to wear helmets and use lifelines if they climb on top of their roofs. Residents have also been asked to work in groups or notify others before and after trying to clear snow, to avoid going unnoticed in case of an accident.

Heavy snowfall has also caused transport disruptions in Hokkaido. Around 4,000 travelers have been stranded since Wednesday evening at Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport as connecting train and bus services to Sapporo were suspended.

Around 660 people, including students traveling to take university entrance exams, spent the night at the airport despite Hokkaido Railway Co. running a special service linking to Sapporo from around 3 a.m.

“I’m worried about my physical strength as I could not sleep much,” said senior high school student Reika Muraki, 18, after arriving Wednesday from Miyazaki Prefecture and spending the night at the airport. “But I made it this far, so I won’t lose my cool now and will try to give the exam my all.”

Kousei Sakamoto, 18, came to the airport Thursday morning to travel to Ibaraki Prefecture for the University of Tsukuba entrance exam.

“It looks like I’ll be able to fly so I’m relieved,” he said.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)