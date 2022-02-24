Hong Kong’s government invoked emergency powers on Thursday to allow doctors and nurses from the Chinese mainland to work in the territory to help combat a spiraling coronavirus outbreak.

The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of its worst-ever COVID wave, registering thousands of cases every day, overwhelming hospitals and government efforts to isolate all infected people in dedicated units.

Hong Kong authorities have followed a “COVID zero” strategy similar to mainland China that had kept infections mostly at bay throughout the pandemic.

But they were caught flat-footed when the highly infectious Omicron variant broke through those defenses, and have since increasingly called on the Chinese mainland for help.

“Hong Kong is now facing a very dire epidemic situation which continues to deteriorate rapidly,” the government said in its statement announcing the use of emergency powers.

Chinese mainland medics are not currently allowed to operate in Hong Kong without passing local exams and licensing regulations.

The emergency powers “exempt certain persons or projects from all relevant statutory requirements … so as to increase Hong Kong’s epidemic control capacity for containing the fifth wave within a short period of time,” the statement said.

Patients ins a backflow area outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on Feb.18 as the city faces its worst COVID-19 coronavirus wave to date.

The move came after Chinese President Xi Jinping last week ordered Hong Kong to take “any necessary means” to bring the outbreak under control, signalling Hong Kong would not be allowed to move towards living with the virus like much of the rest of the world.

Allowing Chinese mainland medics to work in Hong Kong has been a source of debate for years.

Even before the pandemic, supporters argued it could alleviate shortages in the city’s over-stretched healthcare system.

Local medical practitioners in the past have objected, citing issues such as language and cultural barriers — though critics have dismissed such talk as protectionism.

Manpower ‘exhausted’

Hong Kong has recorded more than 62,000 COVID-19 cases in the current wave, compared with just 12,000 during the two years before.

Health experts fear the real number is far higher because of a testing backlog and people avoiding testing for fear of being forced into isolation units if they are positive.

Around 1,200 healthcare workers have been infected as of Wednesday, according to the Hospital Authority.

Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan told state media on Monday that he hoped the mainland government would send over doctors and nurses, because local manpower had been “exhausted”.

Hong Kong has ordered all 7.4 million residents to go through three rounds of mandatory coronavirus testing next month.

Hong Kong's worsening COVID-19 outbreak is likely to claim more than 3,000 lives by the middle of May, a forecast by a team of medical professors and health data experts showed.

China is helping to build a series of isolation units and temporary hospital wards but it is unclear whether enough can be constructed.

Local modelling predicts the city might see as many as 180,000 infections and 100 deaths daily by mid-March.

Vaccine passports

Hong Kong has also rolled out a vaccine passport system that requires people age 12 and above to have at least one COVID-19 vaccination, as it tightened restrictions in a city that already has some of the most stringent rules in the world.

Residents will have to show their vaccine record to access venues including supermarkets, malls and restaurants. They will also have to wear masks for all outdoor exercise and will not be allowed to remove masks to eat or drink on public transport.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections as the global financial hub prepares for compulsory testing of its 7.4 million people — part of its “dynamic zero COVID” strategy similar to mainland China.

“Hong Kong’s healthcare system, manpower, anti-epidemic facilities and resources, etc. will soon be insufficient to handle the huge number of newly confirmed cases detected every day.”

With bars, gyms and other businesses already closed and shopping malls deserted while many residents work from home, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday schools would break early for summer and resume the new year in August.

Many in the city are growing fatigued with the situation, as most other major cities learn to live with the virus.

As the urgency grows, construction work has started on a facility on Lantau Island to build about 10,000 community and isolation units, while private hospitals will take in patients from public hospitals.

With the city’s testing, treatment and isolation capacity already stretched to the maximum, University of Hong Kong researchers predicted new infections could peak at 180,000 a day next month.