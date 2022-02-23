Tokyo recorded 14,567 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, down by 2,764 from a week earlier, marking the fourth straight day of week-on-week decline amid signs that the sixth wave of the pandemic has passed its peak.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from Tuesday to 80. The seven-day average of daily new cases continued to dip, falling to 13,608.4, compared with 15,082.9 a week earlier. The number of deaths fell by one to 24. All were people in their 60s or older.

Japanese markets are closed on Wednesday due to the Emperor’s Birthday. While the peak of the omicron-induced wave appears to have passed and there are signs the rollout of booster shots is accelerating, the nation’s testing capacity remains stretched and concern remains over the strain on local health care systems.

Nationwide, a record 322 new deaths were reported Tuesday as spread of the omicron variant drives up severe cases and deaths among the elderly, even as new cases trend downward.

Across the country, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell Tuesday by more than 14,600 from a week before to 69,523, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by nine from Monday to 1,504. Among major prefectures, Osaka reported a record 63 deaths.