Plans are underway in Atlanta in the southern U.S. state of Georgia to build a traditional Japanese bell tower that can house a functioning peace bell that originates from Hiroshima Prefecture.

While cultural exchanges between Japan and the United States have stagnated due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, organizers of the project aim to make the tower a symbol of friendship between the two countries.

The bell, which is 1.5 meters in height, 64 centimeters in diameter and 250 kilograms, is currently on display at the Carter Center in Atlanta, a nongovernmental organization headed by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a Georgia native.

The bell, cast around 200 years ago, was offered by Shoganji Temple in Miyoshi, Hiroshima Prefecture, to the Japanese military during World War II to be converted into bullets, but the war ended before that could happen.

According to the Japan-America Society of Georgia, the bell later found its way to Britain, coming into the possession there of a man named James Taylor. His son Milos found the bell while sorting through his father’s belongings.

Milos Taylor moved to Florida, a state neighboring Georgia, in 1982, taking the bell with him. He put the bell up for sale in 1985 before moving back to Britain, and it was purchased by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia and the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta.

In 1985, then Consul General of Japan Tadayuki Nonoyama and Hiromitsu Araki, then president of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, donated the bell to the Carter Center on behalf of the local Japanese community in recognition of Carter’s work promoting world peace and the construction of a Japanese garden there.

The peace bell project, sponsored by the Japan External Trade Organization among others, aims to complete the tower’s construction in time for Carter’s 98th birthday on Oct. 1 and plans to imitate the tower at the bell’s original home at Shoganji Temple.

“I want it to be a symbol of the good Japan-U.S. relationship during these difficult times amid the coronavirus crisis,” said Takuya Takahashi, chief executive director for the JETRO Atlanta office.

Shoganji Temple cast a new bell in 1990. Carter attended its unveiling ceremony in October that year and rang the bell.