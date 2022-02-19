Tokyo confirmed 13,516 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a rise from the 11,765 reported Feb. 12, the metropolitan government said, though a national holiday on Feb. 11 may have been a factor in the low numbers reported a week ago.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 87, up by seven from the previous day. A total of 27 deaths were recorded, all in people in their 70s or older.

The average number of cases reported over the previous week came to 14,824.7, down from 16,350.4 a week earlier.

Japan confirmed 87,723 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a decrease of 10,636 from a week before, though the number of deaths remained high with 211 reported nationwide, including 39 in Osaka Prefecture and 26 in Tokyo.