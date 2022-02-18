Amid an unprecedented nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases, the approval rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet dropped 8.3 percentage points from the previous month to 43.4% in February, a monthly opinion poll by Jiji Press showed.

The disapproval rate rose 6.6 points to 25.3%, while the proportion of respondents who said that they did not know came to 31.2%, up 1.6 points, according to the survey, conducted over four days through Monday.

The result is an apparent reflection of people’s dissatisfaction over the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic amid the current omicron-fueled wave, including a slow rollout of booster shots.

Approval of the government’s handling of the pandemic fell 6.3 percentage points from the previous month to 38.9%, barely higher than disapproval, at 37.9%, the poll published Friday showed.

After stumbles in pandemic policy helped bring down Kishida’s predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, the prime minister is trying to strike a delicate balance between a public that backs strong measures against the virus, according to polls, and businesses that worry some curbs will hurt their profits.

Kishida faces a key Upper House election in July that could decide whether he joins a long list of short-lived prime ministers, or gains time to push through his “New Capitalism” agenda, aimed at better distributing the fruits of economic growth.

This week Japan lowered its overall assessment of the economy for the first time in five months as renewed restrictions to counter the spread of omicron weighed on consumers.

The Jiji poll was carried out between Feb. 11-14, just before Kishida announced a plan to roll back some of the developed world’s most stringent border measures. A ban on new entry by foreign nationals will be lifted from March 1, while quarantine requirements will be eased. The government will for the time being cap the number of daily arrivals at 5,000 compared with the current 3,500.

The survey found that 61.5% of respondents considered the government’s quasi-emergency measures to be ineffective, with the proportion of respondents who found the measures to be effective coming in at 19.7%.

Kishida’s cautious stance on virus policy has helped him maintain voter support since he took office in October, with polls showing overwhelming approval for his decision to close Japan’s borders to new foreign entrants as the omicron variant spread around the world in November.

But the country has recorded more than 200 COVID-19 deaths a day for three consecutive days this week — the highest levels since the pandemic began. That number may have been exacerbated by the slow start to the booster rollout, after the government initially insisted on an eight-month wait between second and third doses.

The survey also showed that just 25.9% of all respondents believe the country’s rollout of COVID-19 booster vaccine shots is making steady progress and 59.3% said the opposite, while 14.8% answered neither or said they did not know.

Although the booster shots have been ramped up to about a million doses daily, only 12.6% of the population had received a third dose as of earlier Friday, compared with figures over 50% for South Korea and much of Europe. The U.S. lags on 27.4%, according to Bloomberg data.

While infections are showing signs of tailing off and the death toll in Japan remains far lower than in many advanced nations, a poll published this week by NHK found 57% of respondents said the border restrictions should stay in place.

On why people said they support the Kishida Cabinet, with multiple answers allowed, 16.2% said that there was no one else suitable to be prime minister, while 11.6% said that they trusted Kishida and 10.4% had a favorable impression of him.

Among those who said they don’t support the Cabinet, 12.7% said that they did not have any hopes for Kishida, 8.8% said that he did not possess any leadership qualities and 7.2% said that they did not approve of his policies.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party saw its public support rate inch up 0.4 point to 26%.

Support stood at 4.8% for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, up 0.8 point, and 3.8% for Nippon Ishin no Kai, down 0.5 point. In the previous survey, Nippon Ishin had overtaken the CDP in terms of support rate.

Public support stood at 3.5% for Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, 1.3% for the Japanese Communist Party, 1% for the Democratic Party for the People, 0.5% for Reiwa Shinsengumi and 0.2% for the Social Democratic Party.

The share of respondents who did not favor a specific party came to 57.4%.

The interview-based survey covered 2,000 people age 18 or over across Japan. Valid responses came from 62.8%.