The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 16,129 new coronavirus infections on Friday, down by 2,531 from a week before and the 10th straight day of week-on-week decline.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria came to 80, down by one from the previous day. Twenty-six deaths were confirmed among those infected.

The government on Friday received approval from experts for a plan to end its COVID-19 quasi-emergency designation for five prefectures when it expires on Sunday while extending the measure in 17 others including Tokyo until March 6.

The health ministry said Friday the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients across the country rose by 13 from the previous day to 1,482.

On Thursday, the daily number of coronavirus fatalities hit a record high of 269 nationwide, exceeding 200 for the third straight day.

Japan confirmed 95,208 new cases on the day. By prefecture, Osaka confirmed 54 new COVID-19 fatalities, its second-highest figure. New fatal cases came to 35 in Kanagawa, 24 each in Tokyo and Aichi, 21 in Hyogo and 18 in Fukuoka.